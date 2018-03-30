SARASOTA – Residents concerned about the Arbor Village complex project for formerly homeless and mentally ill individuals met with Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie to share their worries on Thursday, March 29. It was at the proposed site which is currently a vacant lot along Fruitville Road near Tuttle Avenue.

The mayor was looking to get their input ahead of a commission meeting Monday where  the board will consider hearing an appeal of the project. Residents told Freeland Eddie they don’t mind the concept, but its density is a problem.

As is, its lack of common amenities many other apartment complexes have. One, it doesn’t provide enough parking spaces for its future residents, and some in the community fear the units could house up to four or five individuals in the small space.

Kathy Leon
