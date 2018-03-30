SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at the Shriners building in Sarasota.

The nonprofit is re-branding a pair of its facilities, including the restaurant, which is named Hometown Heroes Bar & Grill.

The eatery debuts Friday at 600 N. Beneva Road, featuring the culinary creations of Chef Darrell Mizell.

In addition, the main all-purpose room with the stage has been renamed the Sarasota Event Center. The facility hosts everything from concerts to bingo and is available for weddings, parties and other events.

Sahib Shiners Event Contract Specialist Margie Thomas talks about the new changes.

