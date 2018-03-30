SARASOTA – Hundreds commemorated Jesus’s death and crucifixion on Main Street in observance of Good Friday.

“This is the day that God gave us his only son so that we might all have eternal life, that’s what we’re celebrating,” said Chaplin Tom Pfaff

Started by the Church of the Redeemer with only 15 people, this is the 17th year of the processional and its continuing to grow.

“I thought it was going to be a small gathering but to hear that there is going to be 1,000 people or more it’s just great,” said Darrell Botz.

Walking one mile through downtown Sarasota, the procession memorializes the 14 events that took place as Jesus carried the cross. Sarasota resident Lillian Cornell took a break from work, reflecting on this moment.

“Because its not always you get a chance to be involved in with God’s people in the middle of the street commemorating something that he did for us,” said Cornell.