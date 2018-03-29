SARASOTA – Easter is coming on April 1st, which marks the end of season traffic.

April Fool’s!

“It really is late April early May,” Florida Highway Patrol State Trooper Kenn Watson said. “That is when you realize all of a sudden, things do open up a little bit more.”

Sue Fitzgerald of Sarasota AAA says it’s nothing personal, but May is her favorite month in Florida.

“The drop off is there, we can get into our favorite restaurants, and it’s still a beautiful time of year,” Fitzgerald said.

So we have to sit in traffic a little longer, but there’s good news.

After Easter you can expect things to get a little better.

“There is definitely a lightening of traffic after Easter,” Watson said. “However, you still have to remember, we still have spring breakers that are still here and snowbirds that are staying later.”

Watson says the interstate will open up a bit after this weekend as traffic decreases, but pump the brakes because that adds a new danger.

“That is the excitement of an open highway, where people have a tendency to go a little bit too fast,” Watson said.

We’ll see more decrease than just traffic.

“After Easter, what we really see is a major drop in the consumption of gas in the state of Florida,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald says mid-April we’ll really notice a change, as some seasonal residents like to go north to do their taxes, but it really comes down to why people stay longer: the weather.

“So if they are having a heavy winter, obviously people are gonna stay in this beautiful weather,” Watson said. “It’s 80 degrees today and the beaches are great, so we may see folks stay a little longer and we really can’t blame ‘em.”

Watson says to be extra careful approaching interstate exits because that’s where he sees the most traffic backup.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), peak traffic season in 2016 for both Sarasota I-75 & all of Sarasota County was from Jan. 24 thru Apr. 23.