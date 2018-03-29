SARASOTA- Vietnam Veterans were met with indifference and open hostility when they returned from war, almost 50 years later communities across the country are trying to make up for that by taking the time to say thank you for their service.

Hundreds remembered and celebrated the sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans at Sarasota National Cemetery, officially welcoming them home, with the congratulations they didn’t receive almost 50 years ago.

“When I came home from basic training,” Woody Schiffman said. “I visited my friends who were going to school at the University of Chicago, and when I went on campus in my uniform, people were asking me how many babies I killed, I hadn’t even been overseas yet. I just had on my uniform.”

Soldiers were met with protesters.

“The only way we could leave the barracks was for us to wait for the crew of the navy yard to go out as civilians,” Rafael Archer said. “And be dressed as civilians and go out with them. You couldn’t go out there in your uniform. That was how it was.”

And hostility from other veterans.

“When I first tried to join the VFW the World War II Vets didn’t even want us in there,” John Hannon said. “They were real negative to us, everyone kind of was back then, it was a different time, different era, and people’s thoughts were different.”

The annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veteran’s Day gives them a chance to be celebrated. With Vietnam Veteran and Former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Hugh Shelton appearing at this year’s event.

“Finally getting the recognition that we deserve,” Woody Schiffman said. “That hey we’re in the military, we’re doing our job, and we’re doing our job properly.”

“A lot more people are coming up thanking us for our service and stuff,” Charles Sooy Jr. said. “And sometimes I don’t really know how to take that because all these years.”

But Charles Sooy Jr. says it provides a little bit of comfort to a war many are still fighting.

“Certain noises, certain smells,” Sooy Jr. said. “Certain things you see, it brings you right back, and it’s like an old record that you used to dance to, it brings you back.”

The ceremony also honored those veterans who didn’t make it home from Vietnam. Veterans in attendance received a commemorative 50th anniversary pin.