SARASOTA – Small, black and often overlooked, Astatotilapia piceata lives inside an Exhibit at Mote Marine Laboratory

“It’s a black fish with a reddish tale or a silver fish and they almost look like something that could live maybe at your home aquarium,” said Hayley Rutger, Spokesperson for Mote Marine Laboratory.

Native to Africa’s Lake Victoria , new finding s by Dr. Les Kaufuman a visiting researcher from Boston University revels this fish is teetering on the brink of extinction.

“If they haven’t seen a fish in the wild for about 50 years then there’s a chance it’s extinct,” said Rutger.

Working for months, to acquire this species from another facility, Senior Aquarium Biologist, Brian Siegel says they are a part of the species survival plan .

“ It’s a species of animal that we know needs help in some way, and by having them in a captive environment, we can control them and dictate species number by breeding them in an aquarium center,” said Siegel

Studying 20 of the piceata at Mote, Siegel say are kept separate , preventing hybridization and changes to the blood line.

“We don’t want to make their blood line thinned down we want to keep it specific to that species and right they are in their own aquarium and in this way there is no risk of having hybrids happen,” said Siegel.