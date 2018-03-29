SARASOTA –  Small, black and often overlooked,  Astatotilapia piceata  lives inside an Exhibit at Mote Marine Laboratory

“It’s a black fish with a reddish tale  or a silver fish and  they almost look like something that could live maybe at your home aquarium,”  said Hayley Rutger, Spokesperson for Mote Marine Laboratory.

Native to  Africa’s Lake Victoria , new finding s by  Dr. Les Kaufuman a visiting  researcher from Boston University  revels this fish is teetering on the brink of extinction.

“If they haven’t seen a fish in the wild for about 50 years then there’s a chance it’s extinct,” said Rutger.

Working for months, to acquire this species from another facility, Senior Aquarium Biologist, Brian Siegel says they are a part of the species survival plan .

“ It’s a species of animal that we know needs help  in some way, and by having them in a captive environment, we can control them and dictate  species number by breeding them in an aquarium center,” said Siegel

Studying 20 of the piceata at Mote, Siegel say are kept separate , preventing hybridization and changes to the blood line.

“We don’t want to make their blood line thinned down  we want to keep it specific to that species  and right they are in their own aquarium and in this way there is no risk of having hybrids happen,”  said Siegel.