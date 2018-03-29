SARASOTA COUNTY – Governor Rick Scott pays a visit to Sarasota Thursday to address environmental spending.

The governor highlighted the state’s four billion dollar investment at Mote Marine Laboratory.

State senator Greg Steube and State Representative Joe Gruters were among the attendees.

Scott says money has been funneled into Sarasota County including restoration of beaches and other water projects.

Mote Marine Laboratory says some of the money they received is to help reduce red tide on the Suncoast.

The governor says Mote Marine Laboratory is passing important knowledge to future generations.

“They’re doing a variety of things on top of it all there research. There also educating our kids and our grand kids. But I look forward to their success with regards to dealing with red tide. I look forward to their success with the coral reef. We’re blessed you know one we live in a pristine environment that we can always improve but on top of that we have a good economy going so we can make investments.”

Scott says we have wonderful individuals moving to our state with their resources helping places like Mote Marine Laboratory.