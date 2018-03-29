SARASOTA – Detecting temperature changes in rescued and rehabilitated manatees just got easier because of a new method described in a research paper published online this month in the Journal of Comparative Physiology B. The paper was co-written written by a Mote Marine Laboratory scientist with funding support from FWC.

Taking a manatee’s temperature orally is tricky so researchers turned to Mote’s resident manatees, Hugh and Buffett. With their participation, they were able to conduct the first study of heat flux in Florida manatees on 41 different sites on their bodies.

According to the Herald-Tribune, they found air temperature has a bigger impact on cold stress than previously realized. That could have major impacts on manatees’ health and survival.

2018 began with a cold snap in Florida. 52 manatees had died from cold stress by the middle of this month.