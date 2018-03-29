SARASOTA – The Hero of History Award recognizes Howard Tibbals for exceptional contributions to research, scholarship, preservation and education in history.

Tibbals is the artist and sculptor who created the world famous Howard Brothers’ miniature circus at the Tibbals education center at Ringling Museum.

The historical society of Sarasota county gave him the award today during a luncheon at Michael’s on East.

The miniature circus is a three fourth inch to one foot scale replica of the Ringling brothers and Barnum and Bailey circus.

Tibbals has other plans in store for Ringling.

“The big project we have now is passenger cars. We still have a few things we’re going to work on, but the biggest thing we are going to work on is passenger cars and that’s going to be a real challenge,” said Tibbals.