TALLAHASEE – Environmental groups are pushing Governor Rick Scott to veto a measure that could allow treated wastewater to be pumped into Florida’s underground aquifer.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Scott hasn’t vetoed any legislation yet this spring. But he has received more than three thousand petition signatures from people opposing the reused water bill.

Supporters say it’s central to powering the state’s economy by permitting developers whose projects consume vast amounts of water to continue work in an increasingly parched state. Environmentalists say the legislation threatens to poison the aquifer for generations.

The Governor has until April 10th to act.

Kathy Leon
