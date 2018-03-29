SARASOTA – Art Ovation will open Friday in downtown Sarasota at the corner of Palm and Cocoanut Avenues. It was promised as a hotel celebrating Sarasota’s visual and performing arts, in every guest room and public space, top to bottom. It also entices with a rooftop bar and pool area.

Asolo Repertory Theatre already held its annual gala fundraiser in its ballroom March 3.

The hotel will host five events next week, and more than fifty are already scheduled, including one set for 2019. Staffers are excited about the positive buzz.

Kathy Leon
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com