SARASOTA – Art Ovation will open Friday in downtown Sarasota at the corner of Palm and Cocoanut Avenues. It was promised as a hotel celebrating Sarasota’s visual and performing arts, in every guest room and public space, top to bottom. It also entices with a rooftop bar and pool area.

Asolo Repertory Theatre already held its annual gala fundraiser in its ballroom March 3.

The hotel will host five events next week, and more than fifty are already scheduled, including one set for 2019. Staffers are excited about the positive buzz.