SARASOTA – Ringling College of Art & Design and the Fine Arts Department are proud to present Vessel Manuals, a senior thesis exhibition featuring artworks from Danny Jeffers, Hayley Denham and Jordan Daher.

On a scale shifting between macro and micro, the artists approach the many facets of the human condition: Jeffers through abstraction of everyday observations, Denham through evolved versions of humanity and Daher through alternative methods of working and our mark on the environment.

The exhibit is at the Crossley Gallery now through Friday. A closing reception will be held Friday evening from 6 – 8 P.M. The Crossley Gallery is located at 2698 Old Bradenton Road in Sarasota.

Also, the Artists Guild of Manatee hosts its annual spring Garden Tour in the Village of the Arts, Saturday, April 7 from 11 to 4 P.M. You’re invited to explore a variety of creative outdoor spaces tucked in yards of properties throughout the Village. More than 20 galleries, studios, businesses and residents have signed up to participate.

The Village of the Arts is Bradenton’s live/work art district located between 9th Avenue West and 17th Avenue West. A Village map and directions can be downloaded here.

