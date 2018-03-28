VENICE – An all Suncoast final four with Venice and Lakewood Ranch vying for a spot in the final down in Venice.

Nothing but goose eggs early but the Mustangs Nick Saranczak trying to get it going with a nice shot up the middle but nothing much would come of it.

Then the party gets started here for the tribe a passed ball gets a duck on the pond on second base.

Number 5 then pipes one to the grass but they hold the runner at third, bases loaded but not for long, a bases clearing double clears the bases.

All three Indians would score to give them a 3–0 lead huge bat there and timely hitting at its finest.

The tribe rolls on to the title game with a 7–0 win over Lakewood Ranch.

They’ll play Charlotte who defeated Riverview 9–2.

And this game will be at Venice now Thursday night at 7:30.