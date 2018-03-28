SARASOTA – More than 100 years old, Newtown is a predominantly black section of Sarasota.

It has a proud history and a strong community identity. It’s also one of the last affordable areas of the city.

As a result, Newtown is experiencing a decline in the number of African-American household.

Local community leaders blame gentrification.

“Too many people worked long and hard to get Newtown to the point that is right now and to hand over the keys.. why?.. why?.. You don’t have to do that,” said Sheila Saunders who is a community activist and leader

Newtown is facing pressure from developers and from the massive expansion of Ringling College of Art and Design.

Saunders is worried people who have no interest in the community are purchasing Newtown property because it’s inexpensive.

“No! They didn’t take your land. They paid for it. They paid very little, but that’s gentrification,” said Saunders.

Some people in the community fear they will lose the culture of the community as a result of gentrification, but Sarasota Mayor, Shelli Freeland Eddie, doesn’t think that is entirely true.

“We limit ourselves when we hold that conversation to assume that the fact that someone who is not from this community, moves in to the community that they don’t value culture and the character of the community,” said Eddie.

There are two types of ways that redevelopment can happen. Legal Taking and Land Transfer.

“In the old days, one thing people did not do was sell your property because you can’t make any more dirt. Now we have people who think ‘well this is more than I will be able to get for it,’” said Saunders. “It doesn’t belong to you! It belongs to your grandparents and they worked hard. They worked when the minimum wage was not.”

Mayor Freeland Eddie says Sarasota County market conditions encourage gentrification.

“The lack of affordable housing in our community as a whole has caused people to look at trying to find affordable housing wherever they can and for some that is here in North Sarasota,” said Eddie

Eddie believes the tension doesn’t come from the purchase of property, but what happens after the purchase is made.

“Because if what you’re doing afterwards changes the culture of the community results in it being less affordable for the residents who currently live here and results in people having to the make the decision that ‘now I have to move because your actions have made the price of living in my community go up’ that’s where the problem is,” said Eddie.

In 2017, census data showed Sarasota and Manatee counties ranked as the 10th fastest growing metropolitan area in the United States.