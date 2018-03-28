MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells and EMS Chief Paul DiCicco have outlined new policy for transporting victims who die in public places. It was prompted by a story in the Herald-Tribune that detailed the aftermath of Ty Ross’ unexpected death.

On February 26, while out walking his dogs in the Palma Sola area, he suffered a heart attack and died instantly. EMS arrived on the scene, failed to revive him and declared him dead. As is protocol, they eventually left the scene in the hands of two Manatee County deputies.

When his wife was finally notified and arrived, she was tasked with reaching the funeral home and it could not immediately reach the scene. It was 90 minutes after that Ross was taken away.

The new policy put in place Tuesday, March 27, does not allow for a deceased person to be left exposed in public. EMS units will transfer the body into an ambulance. Then if a deceased person cannot be identified, next–of–kin not notified, or a local funeral home is not able to respond quickly, EMS will take the remains to the Medical Examiner’s Office.