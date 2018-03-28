SARASOTA & BRADENTON- This month, more than 30 Jersey Mike’s locations in Southwest Florida served subs with a side of hope…Donating a portion of their proceeds to High Risk Hope.

It’s something Sarasota Resident, Nichele Brown, says you’ll never understand until it happens to you. “When you go through a pre–term birth, you think maybe something’s wrong with you. You go through this whole guilt process,” she said.

Giving birth to baby Mya at 28 weeks, she spent five weeks in the NICU. Her life turned into a balancing act. “Spreading myself thin with going to the NICU and being a mother was really really difficult,” Brown said.

Until the non–profit, High Risk Hope, stepped in to help.

Brown said, “We were in the NICU and I walk in an I had a huge packed bag with all the toiletries I needed, crossword puzzles, cute little index cards a flyer, and different information on things that I needed, or we needed for our NICU stay.”

High Risk Hope is a community of mothers, who overcame the same struggles Nichele faced.

Kerri Kibbey, Director of Public Relations for High Risk Hope said, “We’re going into these hospital rooms and we’re saying, ‘hey, I have been where you have been and this is not fun and this is hard and this is difficult, feel all the feelings, do all the emotions, but you’re here because they say every day that you can stay pregnant is three less days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”

On Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving”, Wednesday, every penny made at 8 locations in Sarasota and Bradenton was donated to High Risk Hope.

“Last year it was $100,000 and that money allowed us to expand to several new hospitals in the area, so it’s been a major impact in the area and we’re really hoping to continue this expansion,” said Sarasota Memorial Coordinator of High Risk Hope, Kate DeSantis.