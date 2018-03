SARASOTA – Elite Airways’ service between Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport and White Plains, New York, will take a short break in May and early June, and resume June 15.

The airline’s nonstop flights between Sarasota–Bradenton and White Plains are available on Mondays and Fridays.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the airline also said Tuesday that service to Portland, Maine, will increase in April from its normal schedule of two days per week.