SARASOTA – The Florida Department of Transportation held an informational event Tuesday and once again, several residents expressed skepticism over replacing the signalized intersection at US 41 and Gulfstream Avenue in Sarasota with a roundabout.

Others believe there is already too much construction going on in that area.

According to the Herald-Tribune, FDOT is engaged in a $436,000 preliminary design and engineering study to determine whether a roundabout is the right fix for that frequently backlogged area.

The new roundabout would be south of the current intersection and north of the Unconditional Surrender statue. It’s not expected to have a major impact on the city’s Bayfront park.

FDOT expects to complete that review by this summer.