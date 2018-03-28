SARASOTA – Ditching fun in the sun, to give back to the community. Some high school students in Sarasota County are using their spring break to make the Suncoast a better place.

“A full week of doing community service and you also get to meet new people and experience new things,” said Tynna Denorad .

The Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota County offers an alternative spring break giving students the opportunity to volunteer at different nonprofits in our community. Teen engagement coordinator Aaron Cook says many of the nonprofits are in need of volunteers.

“So it’s amazing to have so many young people who are willing to spend their spring break giving back,” said Cook.

Painting two houses for Habitat for Humanity, Bradenton Christian student Jacob Anthony says it’s a change of pace.

“Well normally during spring break I just hang out at my house work on my car and hang out with my friends,” said Anthony.

More than 80 students will complete 500 hours of community service benefiting the community.

All Faiths Food Bank, Easter Sales, All Faith’s Food Band, Harvest House and Habitat for Humanity are just a few of the non profits the students are participating at