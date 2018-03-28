SARASOTA – A regatta – where relaxation meets competition.

“People come from all over the nation, and Canada as well,” Tyler Andrews, a competitor with Flying Scots, Inc., said.

130 persons on more than 60 boats is exactly what you’ll find at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron this week.

“We have former Rolex yachtsmen of the year, national champions, we have world champions, and in the challenger fleet we have people who are just starting,” Flying Scot Sailing Association (FSSA) Public Relations Committee Chair Eric Bussell said.

“Right now my wife and I are currently the North American champion and the wife-husband champion, and the last time this race was in Sarasota, we won that one,” Professional Sailor Jeff Linton said.

Linton says this year has been off to a bit of a rough start.

“Yesterday was a little too windy and too rough to get off the dock,” Linton said. “I think we would’ve beat up a lot of boats, so it’s a good call.”

“The class has a guideline of 20 knots gusting above 24, I believe is the number,” Andrews said. “It’s just a guideline, but it’s a good rule. Yesterday it didn’t look much different, but we can tell by the noise, it’s blowing about 10 knots less today. So today will be a great breeze day.”

All of the sailors race the same boat, the Flying Scot.

“It’s a boat that’s a great starter boat because it’s stable,” Bussell said. “The great part about one-design racing is that you can’t outspend someone to sail faster. It’s all based on skill. That’s why we love it.”

If you’re wondering how competing with boats works, it’s like any other race.

The first person to finish wins.

“It’s a low-point scoring system, so you get one point for first, two points for second, three points for third, so on,” Bussell said.

As for yesterday’s conditions, Andrews says it comes with the territory.

“Well, we can beat ourselves up for a day or we can go to the beach, so yesterday we went to the beach,” Andrews said.

The race ends Thursday. For more information visit www.fssa.com.