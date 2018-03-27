SARASOTA – Elizabeth Cuevas Neunder has lived in Sarasota for 30 years, but her roots are in Puerto Rico.

Now she’s on what she calls a ‘two-year mission.’

She has already helped 53 farmers and has 90 new applications from small farmers in Puerto Rico, who need help after the devastation of Hurricane Maria, which Neunder says for some is out of sight, out of mind.

“There’s no movement and people think everything is okay, but it’s not,” Neunder said.

The majority of the 7,000 small farmers on the island don’t have water or electricity.

Neunder feels it’s her job to get them back on their feet.

“These are my people; I mean, my mother was a farmer,” Neunder said. “I went in areas that even men are scared to go, but I did it with my sister-in-law, and we went and delivered checks and seeds, and they were just overwhelmed with happiness.”

And overwhelmed with supplies, like food, water and juices so they can grow just some of the things that make Neunder proud to be from Puerto Rico.

“Fruits have a special flavor, and the vegetables, everything is organic and it’s beautiful,” Neunder said.

She’s going back to Puerto Rico in May to help keep its beauty and economy alive.

“I believe strongly that we are here with missions and purpose,” Neunder said. “My kids are grown, so everything that I have now is time. I want to invest my time, which money cannot buy, in good people that I know will make a difference to others too.”

Neunder said her main focuses now are fundraising and pushing for the farmers to have more solar energy.

For information on how you can help, visit http://www.puertoricanchamberofflorida.com/or https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/2430541.