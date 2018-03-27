SARASOTA – A fired cheerleader from Sarasota says the NFL discriminates.

Bailey Davis, a former New Orleans saints cheerleader, says the football team has two drastically different sets of rules: one for men, another for women.

According to the Herald-Tribune, on Monday, March 26, she filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Saints. Davis has also requested a hearing with the NFL’s commissioner following her termination from the squad this year for posting what team officials deemed a provocative post on Instagram.

Davis says she was fired in January for posting on Instagram a picture of herself in a black, lacy, one–piece dance outfit.

The 22-year-old hopes her sudden firing from the National Football League team sheds light on gender discrimination in the workplace.

Lawyers for the Saints say the team did not discriminate against Davis because of her gender.