SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota Baseball Classic quarterfinal action was up and down the Suncoast, including at Riverview with the Rams taking on the Braden River Pirates.

This one was out to a hot start Daniel Tart with a single to right brings home Collin Goda.

This one was neck and neck early on.

The play of the game was from Pirates catcher Ryan Waldschmidt laying out for his pitcher with Braden River in trouble with two men on beautiful catch, love that effort at any level of ball.

Stephen Wilmer was humming for the Rams too, the southpaw bringing the heat.

Rams played some stellar defense too locking in and they go on to win this one 9–6, they’ll take on Charlotte High, Wednesday, in the semifinals.

SHARE
Previous articleJersey Mike’s fundraising for a good cause
Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.