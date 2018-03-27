SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota Baseball Classic quarterfinal action was up and down the Suncoast, including at Riverview with the Rams taking on the Braden River Pirates.

This one was out to a hot start Daniel Tart with a single to right brings home Collin Goda.

This one was neck and neck early on.

The play of the game was from Pirates catcher Ryan Waldschmidt laying out for his pitcher with Braden River in trouble with two men on beautiful catch, love that effort at any level of ball.

Stephen Wilmer was humming for the Rams too, the southpaw bringing the heat.

Rams played some stellar defense too locking in and they go on to win this one 9–6, they’ll take on Charlotte High, Wednesday, in the semifinals.