SARASOTA – Up the road at Sarasota high Charlotte took on Bartow and it was a pitcher’s duel.

The Tarpons catcher gets a single down the line thought it may have been two, but the catcher gets a pass.

Than just absolutely routine 4–6–3 double play to end the inning for the Yellow Jackets.

In the 8th inning the Tarpons get a guy in scoring position but look at the move from Bartow’s pitcher Greg Glisson gets him leaning, the fans are fired up so is he after that one.

And Charlotte’s Kyle Machado was just amazing, with filth like this, my goodness, he’s going to need two baths after this one.

Especially since this one went to 9 innings with the Tarpons winning 2–0, they’ll take on the Riverview Rams in the semifinals Wednesday.

