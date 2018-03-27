TALLAHASSEE – Governor Rick Scott is expected to announce his U.S. Senate bid in April.

According to the Herald-Tribune, one of Governor Scott’s longest–serving staff members announced Monday, March 26, she is leaving for “other opportunities” that could include a role in what is expected to be Scott’s challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

Jackie Schutz Zeckman, who has been the Republican Governor’s chief–of–staff for the past year, has left that post, with deputy Brad Piepenbrink moved up to the top spot.

Zeckman wouldn’t comment on what’s next but she did say a Scott event is planned for April 9th, although she would not confirm that it’s an announcement of his candidacy.