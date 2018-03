MANATEE COUNTY – A 15-month-old K9 has been donated to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

K9 Ron reported for duty Monday, March 26. Ron will replace a retiring 9-year–old shepherd. This brings the agency’s canine unit back to a full staff of 10 working dogs.

The Manatee Kennel Club used proceeds from its dog shows to donate more than $13,000 so the Sheriff’s Office could acquire Ron from a breeder in Slovakia. The canine will undergo six months of training before hitting the streets.