SARASOTA COUNTY – Eating a sub from Jersey Mike’s will not only satisfy your taste buds. It will also help pregnant women in need.

High Risk Hope who assists women experiencing premature birth and neonatal intensive care teams up with the restaurant chain for another year of fundraising.

For the whole month of March anything purchased at Jersey Mike’s proceeds from sales will go to the organization.

Women will receive a basket including a calendar with pictures of High Risk Hope babies from 12 months old till where they are now.

High Risk Hope founder Kate DeSantis says her organization helps 4,000 to 6,000 families a year.

She says her organization has made an impact on an employee of Jersey Mike’s here on the Suncoast.

“On the store up on Bee Ridge last year I met their manager, and she had gone through a high risk pregnancy. And then this year experienced a second and received one of our bags. It was a cool turn around that she had supported us before we were in the hospital and then became a recipient.”

If you want to donate there are several Jersey Mike’s locations on the Suncoast including four in Sarasota County, three in Manatee County, and one in Charlotte County.

Tomorrow Jersey Mike’s will donate one hundred percent of their sales to High Risk Hope.