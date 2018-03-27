BRADENTON- Local doctors, nurses and volunteers return from a week-long mission trip to India with Hearts Afire.

Rural Southeastern Indian villages welcomed the Hearts Afire mission team with leis and signs.

“Some of the people we’ve seen have never seen a physician, ever,” Dr. Joe Pecoraro said. “And if there in their 50’s, 60’s, and they’ve never even seen a physician it’s because they don’t have the resources.”

Hearts Afire Co-founder Dr. Joe Pecoraro says over the course of the week they treated one thousand patients.

“A variety of different conditions we saw in people there. Surprisingly to me was the extent of diabetes, the prevalence of high blood pressure.”

They also provided over 300 sets of eyeglasses to villagers.

“So many people had cataracts,” Dr. Pecoraro said. “Even at young ages, because of the sun exposure most likely.”

Hearts Afire also purchased 2 recycle bins for each of the 600 families in the village they stayed in.

“One is for wet or organic waste,” Dr. Pecoraro said. “And one is for dry waste or what we would call just trash.”

Dr. Pecoraro says helping create a sanitation program will improve the public health of the community.

“Not only will there be less trash around,” Dr. Pecoraro said. “There will be less organic waste in the streets, I’m sure there will be less organic waste in the area.”

Composting will also help the community raise money.

“That compost will actually be sold to provide revenue for the town,” Dr. Pecoraro said. “So there is quite a ripple effect from these little plastic bins.”

Dr. Pecoraro has done close to 50 mission trips and has two more planned for this summer.

“There’s a quote that rings loud in my ears all the time,” Dr. Pecoraro said. “Which is you haven’t lived until you’ve done something for someone who can never repay you. And that’s really what it’s all about.

For more information on upcoming trips and how you can donate to help Hearts Afire you can visit their website.