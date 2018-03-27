SARASOTA COUNTY – A Gulf Gate store has a product in Martha Stewart Living Magazine.

Pamela Stepsky says she noticed the magazine had ordered some little wooden birds handmade in Sweden and sold online by her 28–year–old Gulf Gate business, Scandinavian Gifts Baked Goods and Grocery. Then she noticed that orders for the little wooden birds had jumped to two and three a day.

According to the Herald-Tribune, it turns out the magazine had included the birds on the first page of a six–page color feature on Easter decorations in its April issue.

Stepsky says the article in Martha Stewart came as a big surprise and was quite an honor. If you’re interested in the birds, check out the store or its website here.