SARASOTA – A former NFL cheerleader says she was discriminated against and fired for posting a photo on social media.

Entertaining has been a part of Bailey Davis’s life for years. She became a New Orleans saints cheerleader 3 years ago, until she was fired for posting a photo on her private Instagram account.

“It was a bodysuit that I got from a boutique and saw the photo and said that it was distasteful,” said Davis.

She’s accused of breaking rules, prohibiting her from appearing nude and seminude and in lingerie.

Davis and her attorney Sara Blackwell have filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Davis says there are different rules for football players and cheerleaders .

“I want us to be treated like professional athletes who have worked hard and who do our job well,” said Davis.

Blackwell says an email from the Saints said if a cheerleader talks to a player or sleeps with them, it is equal in organization eyes. But the same rules don’t apply for players.

“This is gender discrimination within their own organization,” said Blackwell.

The Saints are the latest team in the news after several other cheerleaders from other NFL teams have filed lawsuits.

Bailey is now an advocate, trying to level the playing field so the same rules apply for players and cheerleaders .

“I worked just as hard growing up to be a dancer as the football players did,” said Davis.

Blackwell says they filed for a hearing with the NFL commissioner and are waiting to hear back.