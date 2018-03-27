SARASOTA – A man credited with opening the doors of Sarasota libraries to all. He changed the way city commissioners are elected.

Dr. Ed James the second was willing to take on tough stands. But now, with his passing, Dr. James’s voice has been silenced.

So, now what?

“My father was not an elected official, but he fundamentally understood that change could be made inside the system and outside of the system. There need to be folks who are inside the system pushing for public policy that speaks to us and there needs to be folks on the outside, the agitators, pushing and holding those elected officials accountable,” said Ed James III, a political strategist and the son of Dr. Ed James II.

Dr. James held elected officials accountable and had been doing so as a teenager.

“He wanted Sarasota to become what the Chamber claims Sarasota is, a beautiful place to live for everybody, a very welcoming community and to not have communities within communities [and] not to have all those issues and if you do have all those issues, admit it,” said Sheila Saunders, an activist and friend of Dr. Ed James II.

As Dr. James’ namesake and a political strategist, who does Ed James III think is up next to do the work his dad committed his life to?

“Folks of my dad’s generation and others are frankly tired. Some have gone on to glory. So I’m looking at people like me. People who are 30 and under. See when Dr. King passed away he was in his late 30s, Malcom X was also young, Fred Hampton was killed at the age of 21 years old,” said James III “So being 28 people talk about me being this young torch barrier, but I think that I’m kind of old because my dad was 19 when he desegregated the libraries here in Sarasota. I’m saying all of that to say if we want to address the issues of affordable housing in Sarasota, of inequality, of Gentrification, the problem is not going to be solved by someone 75 years old and older.”