ST. PETERSBURG – A Sarasota woman went out in St. Petersburg in January for what should have been a fun night with her friends.

Instead, she ended up in the emergency room.

“It was my best friend’s bachelorette party, so we went to St. Pete. We’re all from Sarasota, so we don’t really go up there,” Comparetto said.

Comparetto, 23, says she and her friends ended up at MacDinton’s and eventually walked outside, where her friend called an Uber.

“As soon as we walked outside, this guy grabbed my friend by her arms and said, ‘This is my wife; I am taking her with me,” Comparetto said. “One of the girls just was like, ‘Get off of her! What are you doing?’”

She said a man in glasses tried to restrain the alleged attacker, but he persisted.

Then Comparetto says she told him to leave the girl alone.

“Then he punched me, and I woke up on the ground in my friend’s lap, and they said he just ran. I woke up covered in my own blood. I could taste it,” Comparetto said.

Comparetto says police and an ambulance showed up, and moments later she was in the emergency room.

“We called my boyfriend, and he drove up, and he couldn’t even look at me,” Comparetto said. “He just looked mortified, and I just took my phone out and took a selfie, and I was mortified of what I looked like.”

A CT scan, knee X-ray and three stitches later, Comparetto still has a hard time reliving that night.

“I registered my dog as an emotional support dog because it’s very stressful,” Comparetto said. “I have nightmares; I cant even go to the grocery store without feeling like someone could just hit me again and punch me.”

Now she just wants justice and hopes her alleged attacker, who police have not yet located, comes forward.

“The only person who knows the real story is me and the guy,” Comparetto said. “So if you don’t’ believe me, then find him and you can talk to him too.”

St. Petersburg Police describe the man as about 30 years old and 5’11”. Comparetto said he was wearing a red shirt.

If you were at MacDinton’s that night or think you know who this man could be, call the St. Pete Police Department or visit Amanda’s Facebook page, where she and her family are asking for your help.