SARASOTA- Boaters on the water this weekend may have noticed navigational markers were removed on the Gulf Side of Big Pass.

Boats stuck on a sandbar are a common sight at Big Pass.

“Not local getting stuck,” Devin York said. “But more of those weekend warriors that just go out there getting stuck all the time. Like every time I go out there I at least see a boat stuck on the bar.”

Hook One Fishing Charters Captain Devin York says boaters that don’t know the area, can’t tell how shallow the water is.

“They won’t know until they actually hit the sand bar,” York said. “And then if they hit a sandbar, then they’ll be stuck there until someone pulls them off or until the tide comes back in to high tide.

Sarasota County removed navigational aids from the gulf side of big pass, for the same reason the Coast Guard removed their aids from New Pass… Shoaling is creating new hazards for boaters.

County Environmental Specialist Michael Solum said. In a statement, “When a boater sees navigation aids, they assume safe passage. When that cannot be guaranteed, it is better for boaters to use local knowledge or seek other routes. For those with local knowledge, the pass is navigable.”

Captain York says the pass can be tricky even for boaters who know the area because conditions change quickly.

“If you’re not out on the water every other week or so,” York said. “It could change within a month and you won’t even know it.”

York says removing navigation aids could help keep boaters safe.

“Having signs out there could just show false of a pass,” York said. “To where those signs where people go it’s shallow and they’re going to get stuck anyways. It’s smart that they took them out.”

York says even those with local knowledge should use extra caution in the pass.

“Just go slow,” York said. “Cause the slower you are, the less of a change you’re going to dig yourself onto the sandbar.”

Boaters unfamiliar with Big Pass are asked to use the Venice Inlet or Longboat Pass Instead.