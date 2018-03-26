SARASOTA – A Sarasota group is planning third trip to help Puerto Rican farmers.

Six months after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico’s urban cities have regained electricity but islanders living in rural parts of the U.S. territory are slowly moving forward with the basic necessities of life.

According to Elizabeth Cuevas–Neunder, the founder of the Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce of Florida, farmsteads on mountaintops have little or no electricity or water. Farmers are using primitive means, including oxen, to re–grow their livelihoods.

The PRCCF, a nonprofit group based in Sarasota, has been working with small farmers for 12 years to export products and established the “Puerto Rico Farmer’s Fund” in November.

Twice the group has gone into countryside to deliver checks on foot and it plans to return with more money and seeds in May.

Donations to the “Puerto Rico Farmer’s Fund” can be made here.

The PRCFF is also asking Florida farmers to “adopt a farm.” The group says 100% of the funds received goes directly to farmers in Puerto Rico.