SARASOTA COUNTY – Two victims are transported to the hospital following a double trauma alert vehicle accident Monday in Englewood.

Sarasota County Fire Department says it happened just before 6 P.M. on the 7600 block of Manasota Key Road.

The accident involved two motorcycles and a truck.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Englewood Fire Department were on scene blocking both sides of traffic.

Bayflite transported one victim and an ambulance took the other.

Englewood Fire Department says both were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Meanwhile the investigation continues.