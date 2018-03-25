SARASOTA – Both on the bay and at the beach, you’ll find spring breakers who all agree on one thing: it’s crowded.

Booker High Seniors Genevieve Muniz and Pedro Cardoza are on their spring break, and they’re shocked by the crowds.

“We didn’t think there would be this many people out here, but it seemed like a nice day to come,” Muniz said.

It was just a nice time to come for the Demichele siblings, who traveled here from Chicago.

“Our grandpa has a house right by the circle, so every couple years we come down here for spring break,” Conor Demichele said.

They’re escaping the cold weather like Connecticut Resident Mike Ianniello, who almost got stuck in Nor’easter conditions.

“I got out the day it was snowing, so it’s nice to just come down here and enjoy the winter weather,” Ianniello said. “We always go to spring training, go up to LECOM Park and watch the Pirates.”

As for the spike in tourists this year, Muniz thinks MTV’s Siesta Key may have played a role.

“Oh yeah, definitely, because people saw that and they’re like, ‘Wow, we should go!'” Muniz said, but she’s welcoming the visitors with open arms.

She says she can’t blame them for wanting to walk on the white sands.

“Definitely the beaches, it’s really relaxed, you know? People are nice,” Muniz said.