SARASOTA – Big numbers again this year for the Orioles Spring Training, more than 100 thousand fans attended games at Ed Smith this year. That’s the eighth time in nine seasons.

The Orioles had six sellouts this spring, including the second highest single game attendance total at Ed Smith with their March 14 game against the Yankees.

Also this year, USA Today recognized Ed Smith as the top spring training venue in Major League Baseball. What a great way to end the o’s stay here this season on the Suncoast.

