NEWTOWN- Black Lives Matter Manasota, The Rodney Mitchell Foundation, and Answer Suncost rally in Fredd Atkins park Sunday afternoon, demanding justice for Chad Washington.

A medical episode that resulted in two very different stories. Sarasota Police Department says Bradenton resident, Chad Washington is facing felony charges of battery on law enforcement Thursday evening.

But Washington’s fiancé has a different story.

“He used excessive force, which is what I know for sure he did because I was there. He was constantly tasing him, which is what he did from the moment he walked into that house,” said Darnesha McMillan, “He tased him all the way out the door, which is where he ended up underneath that police car.”

SPD released a statement Sunday: “The Sarasota Police Department was aware of the video. However, we believe the video is not the entire incident and does not tell the whole story,” a spokesperson said.

Answer Suncoast Coalition fought back.

“Once he was outside, it should have all stopped. They didn’t need to tase him like that. They didn’t need to treat him like that,” said Black Lives Matter activist, Luigi Verace, “They didn’t need to terrify all the children around here.”

Demanding change. “So, I’m out here to call Bernadette DiPinio, the Chief of Police to task for not training her officers properly,” Verace.

Nearly 40 activists marched from Fredd Atkins park across U.S. 301.

“We don’t ever see this going on in white communities. It’s always going on in black communities or Hispanic communities and we’re tired of it. It has to come to a stop,” McMillan said.

A community standing tall, behind McMillan. “These people don’t even know me but being that everyone is behind me 100%, I really appreciate that,” she said.

Additional SPD officers arrived shortly after to guide ralliers off Washington Boulevard.