SARASOTA- Suncoast residents headed to the Florida Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon to pick up one more funnel cake and ride the Ferris wheel one last time at the Sarasota Fair.

The fair closes its doors Sunday at 10 p.m. In honor of its last day, all rides are $25 plus admission.

This is the fair’s 82nd anniversary, and 4H leader, Janice Jones has been to more than 20.

Her kids participated in the dog show.

“My kids do the clogging and they produce a dance show for the community and it’s a lot of fun. It also does a lot of recruitment for the kids. Obviously kids love to ride the rides,” Jones said, “But it’s been a very positive experience for my kids and for my fellow 4H participants so it’s been exciting. It’s a big culmination of a lot of energy and effort.”

The fair also featured an alligator show, live music, a beer garden, and carnival rides.