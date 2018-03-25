SARASOTA – Monday marks the start of the 2018 Flying Scot Midwinters on Sarasota Bay.

It’s a four-day sailing competition featuring 60 boats, which will carry more than 100 of the best sailors in the country.

Competitors began to arrive Saturday, and Sunday they competed in a warm up race.

Dave and Kim Thinel are members of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron, who say they sail for the serenity, and pairing competition with relaxation can be difficult.

“It is. I think a lot of people find it strange that people like to race sailboats because they’re generally not very fast,” Dave Thinel said. “It’s not like a car or motorcycle, but it’s the peacefulness of it. Trying to read the wind and whatnot is a big part of the enjoyment and the challenge.”

The sailors will race Monday thru Thursday at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron on Ken Thompson Pkwy.