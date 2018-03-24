MANATEE & SARASOTA- Sarasota and Manatee counties participated Saturday in the nationwide rally, March For Our Lives.

More than 800 cities across the country participate in March For Our Lives. Students, teachers, staff, and concerned residents are marched in Downtown Bradenton and Sarasota Bayfront for students to feel safe in schools again.

“Why do this? Because we need change. They tell us, it’s not time. There’s never an actual time. The time is now, it’s overdue,” said March For Our Lives, Manatee County, Co-organizer and student at Manatee School for the Arts.

Students across the nation rose up, demanding stricter gun laws. Thousands standing behind.

“I’m hoping to support the children. We don’t want to have any more kids die. I’m from Connecticut, where Sandy Hook took place and that broke our heart,” said Manatee County Rallier, Frank Dellert.

Students from Riverview and Lakewood Ranch High Schools wore “Enough is Enough” T–shirts.

“It touches home, especially what happened at Parkland because my mom is a teacher, obviously I’ve been in school for 12 years,” said Samantha Harris, a Senior at Lakewood Ranch High School, “I’m going there to get educated, I’m not going there to have to fight for my life or be scared that someone’s going to come and try to shoot up my friends with a gun.”

They protested the NRA, urging lawmakers to join.

“Automatic weapons.. if you’re not going to ban them altogether, which I think they should, make it hard to get. Because you shouldn’t be able to, like the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas shooter did, be able to get a gun so easily, despite having a record,” said Sara White, Junior at Pineview High School.

Manatee Rallier, John Maier said, “I’m a retired Marine reserve and yet I understand weapons of war are made to kill and mame, they’re not for any other reason, so we have to get them off the street and take them away so our kids and our fellow Americans stop getting killed.”

Thousands made their voices heard at the Sarasota Bayfront.

“We are gathered here together to accomplish a dream and a goal, that we envision for our beautiful country. And I know without a doubt, that we will make our beautiful country of the free and the brave and the safe and welcoming place I thought I knew, great again,” A high school speaker said.

Roni Smith, a student at SMA said, “I’ve lived through 7 out of the 10 deadliest mass shootings, and I’m not even old enough to vote. And I think that needs to change. I didn’t ask for this, none of us asked for this.”

Protestors held their signs high, keeping their hopes for the future higher.

“Coming out here and marching, we’re able to show that it’s more than a couple people, it’s thousands and lots of people believe that and change needs to happen,” Smith said.