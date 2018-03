SARASOTA – Sarasota County Schools are dodging drugs with their Drug Free Youth Program

This week at Sky Zone Sarasota, high school students from Sarasota County schools competed in a fierce dodge-ball competition, but its’ not all about the sport.

The teens are raising awareness about the harmful effects of drugs through their club. To become a member, you pass a drug test and then get your D-Fy ID card.

First Step Sarasota and the Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center sponsored the event.