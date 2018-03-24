SARASOTA – The man credited with desegregating the Sarasota library system is laid to rest.

Dr. Ed James II passed away March 13th. Services were held Saturday, March 24, at the First Baptist Church of Sarasota.

ABC7’S Duhane Lindo worked closely with Dr. James on the public affairs show, Black Almanac, for over a decade. Lindo says Dr. James legacy lives on. “If you know something is right, fight for it, make sure you do the right thing, make sure everyone else is treated fairly, I think that was the key point that Dr. James wanted to leave.”

In 1957, James was a student at Florida A & M University. On a visit home, he tried to check out a book at the whites-only Sarasota library. The librarian refused. Dr. James went to city officials and made his case. As a result, libraries were integrated.

A Sarasota Herald-Tribune editorial noted, “James took difficult stands to ensure that all citizens, black and white, rich, poor, middle class, have a voice and a rightful place in city affairs. It was but one of many accomplishments for James filled fighting for the voices.”