LAKEWOOD RANCH- Nathan Benderson Park was flooded with dogs of all shapes and sizes Saturday morning to honor not just any dogs, service dogs.

Hosted by Southeastern Guide Gogs, the Lakewood Ranch 5k Wag n’ Run and 3K Walkathon raises money to provide guide dogs to veterans or the visually–impaired.

Team captain, Vickie Crupi, participated in the walk–portion, with her tribe of corgis.

“We jokingly call it “Corgi Nation” and a lot of the different groups in the area pick up different causes that they support and through donations, we’ll get people to donate nationwide to those organizations. We support Southeastern Guide Dogs. We love what they do. We love how they treat their dogs,” Crupi said.

The event raised more than $59,000 with the Lakewood Ranch Puppy Raisers team in 1st place, contributing more than $11,000.