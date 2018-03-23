SARASOTA- A brush fire from Friday afternoon jumps further down the street by the evening.

The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to the 6500 block of Hawkins Road just east of I–75 at around 1 pm. Firefighters shuttled water and worked to put out the flames.

The fire consumed three to four acres of land, and no one was injured. But then units were sent to a brush fire in the 6700 block of Hawkins Road just after 5pm.

Ibis Street was shut down and the Division of Forestry was called in to help.

It is dry season; residents are advised to be careful if you BBQ.