SARASOTA- Portuguese Man O’ Wars were spotted on Sarasota Beaches this week.

Heavy winds and high tides at Lido Beach might not be the only reason beach-goers are staying out of the water.

“Our aquarium biologist that works with our jellies, has even received a few calls and our beach conditions app that we have has also seen a few instances here on our local beaches,” said Shelby Isaacson, Public Relations Manager at Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium is talking about Portuguese Man O’ War.

Isaacson said, “Man O’ War can actually be about 5 inches wide and 12 inches long, but their tentacles can be dozens and dozens of feet long and that’s actually what can be more impactful to people that are swimming out of the water.”

They’re related to the jellyfish, but float with the current. “Because we’ve had such windy weather, recently, that’s why we’re starting to see them on our beaches. So this is a typical thing that happens every year,” Isaacson said.

But don’t let its blue and violet colors fool you. “Even if they come onto the beach and it looks like they’re dead, don’t touch them because you could actually still be stung,” Isaacson said. The severity of a sting varies.

If you’re on a beach that has a lifeguard, we suggest talking to them otherwise, you need to call Florida Poison Control and they can walk you through how to treat it.

But Man O’ War sightings aren’t scaring Suncoast residents, Laurie and Louie Yeostros away from the beach. “Just be careful where you walk, that’s all. And even if it is dead, don’t touch it,” Louie said.

Lido Beach is currently under low hazard, but swimmers are urged to be cautious entering the water.