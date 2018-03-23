NORTH PORT – The North Port Police Department will say good bye to Police Chief Kevin Vespia at the end of the month.

Vespai will retire and North Port Police Captain Christopher Morales, who is a native of the area, will become the interim police chief on April 1.

“Serving the community I grew up in that’s probably the most exciting part of what I do because I get to interact with the community I grew up with that know me very well, know my family very well. So I have invested interest in not only the image and what we represent, but what how we serve the community and the professionalism of our agency,” said Christopher Morales

He looks forward to serving as interim police chief following Vespia.

“Chief has left this department in a very very good position. We just became accredited and we are excited for that. Again, he has done a very very good job leaving this department in a position of a strong status,” said Morales.



Vespia says Morales is more than equipped for his new role.

“I’ve worked with him for many years and he’s well qualified for the position and I’d like to think I prepared him for this position. I think it’d be an easy transition, not only for him, but the department as a whole,” said Vespai.



As a captain, Morales has had a hand in creating the police department’s computer forensic lab, narcotics unit, special response team and traffic unit.

He currently oversees the patrol bureau which, among other things, includes civilian community service aides, the K-9 program and special enforcement and response teams.

“He’s graduate of the FBI National Academy, He’s got the children leadership, he’s been in the position for many years as an administrator. I’ve challenged him with administrative duties so it only makes sense,” said Vespai.



Morales was the lead detective in the abduction and murder of Denise Amber Lee in 2009.

In 2006, he was part of the team of detectives to work on the 2006 murder of 6-year-old Coralrose Fullwood.

It could take another six months for the city to find a new police chief.