NORTH PORT – North Port officials hope a new union contract will attract more firefighters. The North Port City Commission will vote on a new union contract with city firefighters Tuesday, in hopes that increased pay and a clearer path for advancement will reduce turnover.

According to the Herald-Tribune the new contract would add nearly $2 million in salary and pension expenses over a three-year period, including about $1.2 million this year.

Bargaining unit members approved the contract Wednesday, March 21. Currently, North Port Fire Rescue is approved for 90 combat firefighter positions, nine of which were added in phases since January 2017 with the intent of staffing fire response vehicles with three people, instead of two, and increasing response availability. Currently there are 11 department vacancies.