SARASOTA COUNTY – Gabrielle Giffords has endorsed David Shapiro for Congres

As the national conversation on gun violence has catapulted in the weeks following the Parkland high school shooting, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords announces her support of Sarasota attorney David Shapiro for the U.S. House seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan

Giffords herself is a victim of gun violence. At a constituent gathering in January 2011, she was critically wounded after a man opened fire, killing six and injuring 19.

Shapiro is seeking the Democratic nomination for the 16th Congressional District seat held by Buchanan. Two other Democrats, Calen Dean Cristiani and Jan Schneider, are also seeking the party’s nod.