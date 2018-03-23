MANATEE- Tensions were tight during a special meeting with the Manatee County School Board.

Charlie Kennedy called for the removal of Scott Hopes as chair director because of comments made about having a gun on school property during a dispute with another school board member Dave Miner. A Manatee county resident who lived in Germany said the actions and the outburst of the school board reminded him of the darkest days in German history.

‘We are all in this together, we are in this board together and if one or two people actions are not what represents this board well then perhaps those people should not have our leadership positions at the moment,” said Vice Chairman, Gina Messenger.

The board sis not reach a decision so the re-election hearing was moved to the April 10th meeting.